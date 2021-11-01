UnityPoint Health and OSF HealthCare almost at 100% vaccine goal for employees

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Both UnityPoint Health and OSF HealthCare have almost completed their goal of vaccinating 100% of their employees.

In a statement, UnityPoint officials said 97% of their team members are now compliant with their vaccination policy.

“Vaccinating team members is a safe and effective way to protect both our staff and patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As we move forward, we continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” the statement read.

OSF HealthCare has 94% of its employees fully vaccinated, complying with the governor’s executive order regarding vaccinations and testing.

In a statement, OSF leaders said, “We strongly believe that health care workers should be vaccinated to protect our patients and coworkers unless the individual qualifies for a religious or medical exemption.”

OSF leaders also said they will not release data on individuals who have been terminated or who have left the company.

