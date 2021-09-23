UnityPoint Health and Spirit Halloween team to benefit children in the hospital system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The next time you shop for Halloween, it could benefit children in a local healthcare system.

Spirit Halloween and UnityPoint Child Life Services are teaming for the Spirit of Children Philanthropic Program.

Now through October 31st, coupons are available that will save ten percent on purchases at the store.

Spirit Halloween will donate another 10 percent to UnityPoint’s Child Life Program.

The Child Life Program helps children cope with the stress and trauma of hospital visits.

“The funding that we’ve received from spirit, we’ve used each year to fund a position. So that gives us the ability to really see more kids, and more families, and cover more hours at the hospital to be able to provide that support, so it’s just invaluable,” said Ashley Gordon, Child Life specialist at UnityPoint Health.

Gordon said the program also helps children after they leave the hospital.

“We just try to come with an awareness of we’re not seeing the whole picture while they’re here but let’s try to get through this together. Some of those coping skills that we teach for a procedure or hospitalization, they can take those skills forward to what they might be experiencing at home,” Gordon said.

Coupons are available throughout UnityPoint’s hospital and their website.

Donations can also be made at checkout with 100 percent of proceeds going to Child Life Services.