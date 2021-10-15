UnityPoint Health and Tazewell County Health Department team to provide free mammograms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, UnityPoint Health and the Tazewell County Health Department teamed up to provide free mammograms to local women.

This year marks the 20th time UnityPoint Health and TCHD have partnered for the initiative.

At UnityPoint Methodist, Pekin, and Proctor, uninsured women ages 40-64 could receive a mammogram at no charge.

Health leaders said the procedure is the best tool to detect breast cancer early.

A local woman who received her mammogram on Friday said she’s happy to know her status.

“It’s just a sigh of relief to know that everything is good, and I have a daughter that I’m going to be able to be here for and to be healthy, and to tell her about it so that way she’ll know when she grows up it’s very important to be diagnosed,” said Shelli Trone.

Christine Wigginton, a diagnostic radiologist with UnityPoint Health, said events like Friday’s are crucial because women should be checked, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Breast cancer, it doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic is, it’s important that all women have access to great breast cancer screening whether you can afford it or not, so this is a great program,” Wigginton said.

Wigginton said at the age of 40 women should be screened for breast cancer each year.

For those unable to receive a free mammogram on Friday, the Tazewell County Health Department offers the service through a separate program.