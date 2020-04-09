Closings
UnityPoint Health asking for donations to combat COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health is asking for help to secure the personal protective equipment they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

UnityPoint Health is currently accepting donations for:

  • N95 respirators
  • Surgical masks
  • Face shields
  • Gowns
  • Gloves – non-latex unopened packages
  • Ventilators
  • Elastic
  • Double-sided adhesive tape

UnityPoint Health will also be accepting hand made masks to use in areas with indirect patient care to help them preserve supplies. Instructions on how to make hand made masks can be found on UnityPoint’s website.

Completed masks can be dropped off in a zip lock bag to the Hult Center for Healthy Living on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

UnityPoint Health also encourages community members to donate to their COVID-19 Crisis fund.

UnityPoint Health said the most helpful thing community members can do is social distance and follow CDC recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

