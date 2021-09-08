UnityPoint Health awarded $4 million in grants to expand mental health services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Millions of dollars are coming to a local healthcare system to expand mental health services.

UnityPlace has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

UnityPlace will receive $2 million over the next two years for a total of $4 million.

The CCBHC will serve children and adults with mental illness, serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, substance use disorders, and co-occurring disorders.

Tricia Larson, director of outpatient behavioral health at UnityPoint Health-UnityPlace, said the grant will also help hire 26 new positions.

A primary expansion component includes the addition of a care coordination position.

The position will allow UnityPoint to send team members out in the community to help individuals experiencing barriers to mental health resources.

“We continue to see an increase in mental health concerns and substance use disorders and so what this grant will do is really to address that growing need by increasing the access,” Larson said.

SAMHSA is awarding a total of $150 million to more than 70 organizations nationwide.