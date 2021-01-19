UnityPoint Health distributes over 500 vaccines on first-day of phase 1-B

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health is celebrating a successful start to the phase 1-B COVID-19 vaccine roll-out Tuesday.

UnityPoint’s clinic distributed more than 500 vaccines on the first day of vaccinating the public. Unity point is currently contacting those in tier 1-B to schedule appointments.

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are being offered at their clinics, and both require patients to get two doses. Unity point’s Vice President of medical affairs Dr. John Miller says clinics won’t schedule more appointments than the number of vaccines available.

“Our scheduling system is set up so that we know exactly the number of vaccines we have for the present week, so that’s the number of appointments that we’re handing out at this time. So anybody that gets an appointment with UnityPoint health will be definitely be getting a vaccine,” Miller said.

UnityPoint health recommends keeping up with information provided by local health departments to determine when the vaccine will be available for you.