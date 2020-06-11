UnityPoint Health doctor urges parents to plan ahead for school immunizations, physicals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Local doctors are urging parents to be pro-active when making appointments for school immunizations and physicals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health clinics and hospitals have placed more stringent protocols on cleanliness. It might take longer than normal to get in for yearly health requirements.

With social distancing mandates in mind, Central Illinois health offices won’t be able to see the same number of patients this summer and fall.

“There’s going to be a harder time getting in, so you’ll want to start scheduling those in advance,” said Dr. Jim Ausfahl, M.D.

Immunizations and physicals are requirements for schools. Local health officials said even if you’re making appointments for August or September to go ahead and call and get on the schedule.

“July is the busiest month for it,” said Dr. Ausfahl. “Really going crazy with [appointments] in July. Schedule as soon as you can for when it’s convenient for you and that way you’re going to have a fighting chance of getting it done that’s comfortable for both you and everyone else and getting it done at all.”

Exemption certificate requires health care provider signature



Parents or legal guardians who object, for religious reasons, to their child being immunized for school entrance must submit a Certificate of Religious Exemption, which now must be signed by a health care provider. Signed into law on August 3, 2015, this new legislation requires a health care provider to sign the certificate confirming they have provided education to the parents or legal guardians about the benefits of immunizations and the health risks of not vaccinating students.



“Vaccines not only help protect vaccinated individuals but also help protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases,” said Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “Because vaccines are not always 100 percent effective, it is important that as many people as possible are immunized to decrease the amount of disease circulating and help prevent illness and possibly even death.”



Educational information given by health care providers may include nationally accepted recommendations from federal agencies such as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, information from vaccine information statements, and vaccine package inserts.



“We recognize the importance of providing an option for a religious exemption, but we also understand there must be a balance between family rights and the health of all students,” said State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D. “This certificate ensures that parents and students are fully aware of the risks of not being immunized.”



The certificate also reflects the parents’ or legal guardians’ understanding that their child may be excluded from school in the case of a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak or exposure. Parents or legal guardians must submit the certificate to their local school authority prior to children entering kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade. This new requirement will be in place for religious exemption requests beginning October 16, 2015.

