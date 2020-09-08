UnityPoint Health Foundation partners with local artist for Annual Unity Gala

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The UnityPoint Health Foundation is pivoting its plans for the Annual Unity Gala.

Foundation Vice President Mike Unes said the gala is a chance to support the community and show the work UnityPoint does.

Unes said during the pandemic, the support is needed now more than ever.

“UnityPoint Health is still here, UnityPoint Health is here providing for all walks of life in the community through all different illnesses and sicknesses that are going on,” said Unes.

This year, the gala’s theme is “Kaleidoscope” and the foundation is getting help from a local artist.

“The reality of what we’re going through is not as beautiful, and hopefully what we can do as human beings during this period is take the challenges that we’re faced with today and make a more beautiful tomorrow,” said local artist Jonathan Romain.

The foundation has commissioned Romain to create a painting that encapsulates this year. He said it’s an opportunity to work with people on the front line to create his art piece representing a difficult year.

The final painting will be revealed on Saturday, Oct. 3.

