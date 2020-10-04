UnityPoint Health partners with local artist in place of traditional Unity Gala

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Instead of having its traditional Unity Gala this year in the midst of the pandemic, The UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois Foundation thought up a creative alternative.

The foundation partnered with local artist, Jonathon Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, to create a piece of art using the theme ‘Kaleidoscope.’

The foundation’s Vice President Mike Unes said the gala’s committee chair, Casey Knepp, came up with the Kaleidoscope theme last year. He said the thought was so many different contrasting fragments can form a beautiful image when they come together.

“Little did we know just how fitting that theme would be in the year 2020,” Unes said.

Dr. Keith Knepp, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, said the theme encompasses 2020 perfectly.

“A Kaleidoscope brings together a bunch of different pieces. Sometimes fractured pieces, different colors different shapes, different sizes,” Knepp said. “As we reflect on this year, a global pandemic, racial justice issues, everything in between, what could be more fitting.”

The unveiling of the piece took place Saturday morning at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Romain said the piece depicted a kaleidoscope in the background and “all of the things that are plaguing our society today is represented in the kaleidoscope,” on one side but also in a reversed perspective on the other side.

“We have a choice as humans to confront the issue that we’re faced with today and if we don’t we’re going to go backward and that’s what that represents,” Romain said.

He said the hospitals across the country are ground zero for the pandemic and it means a lot to him to add light and joy to that element.

Unes said at the end of the month they’re going to have a drawing to potentially win a giclée, a replica of the art piece.

He said for a donation of $250 the public will receive prints of the piece on a first come first serve basis. Unes also said for a donation of $1,000, the public will have their names entered into the drawing for the giclée.

The piece will remain at the Riverfront Museum until it’s moved to UnityPoint Methodist at a later date.

