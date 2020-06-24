UnityPoint Health reaffirms commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During Pride month, more institutions are taking steps to become allies and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ+ community.

UnityPoint Health is reaffirming its commitment to support the queer community through training and education.

Kathy Lehmann, diversity and inclusion officer for UnityPoint – Central Illinois, said several leaders and business partners have taken Safe Zone Ally Orientations to create an inclusive and nonjudgemental environment for LGBTQ+ employees and patients.

“The Safe Zone Ally Orientations were to help us be a safe place for a team member to come and talk to us about whatever their challenges were,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann said the training was meant to educate them on the full scope of what a member of the LGBTQ+ could experience over the process of time and how to support them. She said the orientation included a session on the history of the movement and how to support someone who could come out of the closet.

“We talked a lot about the various stages that a person would go through,” Lehmann said. “So first recognizing and saying that ‘this is who I am.”

She said some of those who went through the training have fliers on their doors to indicate it’s a safe space to speak. She also said there are badge reels for those who want to become allies.

Josh Lee, a board member for Peoria Proud, said their group is creating an LGBT-friendly healthcare directory so those in the queer community can find medical practitioners who are inclusive and affirming.

“The hope and the plan is to be able to create a database here in the Greater Peoria area where people can recommend doctors or psychiatrists or any professionals who they’ve had a positive experience with as it relates to LGBT inclusion,” Lee said.

He said it’s important for those in the LGBT+ community feel supported.

“It’s important that those who are in the queer community feel like if they can ask certain questions about their sexual health that they can give an honest answer and not feel like they have to lie for fear that they’re going to be judged,” Lee said.

Lehmann said UnityPoint is also creating an employee resource group for the LGBT community, by the fourth quarter of this year, where the education and involvement in the community can continue.

“We would like to see them truly be active out in the community and volunteer and support various community organizations,” Lehmann said. “We’re keeping an eye out on that to expand our diversity and inclusion committee.”

