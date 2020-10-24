UnityPoint Health receives national recognition for hospital quality

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria hospital branch is receiving national recognition for providing excellent patient care.

According to the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services scores, UnityPoint Health in Central Illinois is highly rated for overall hospital quality. The CMS scores are posted every year on the official Medicare website.

UnityPoint Health’s Proctor and Methodist hospitals received four out of five stars.

According to Medicare’s website, the ratings are based on a variety of more than 100 measures reported on Hospital Compare, divided into 7 measure groups or categories: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care, and Efficient Use of Medical Imaging.

The ratings are also based on patient surveys after hospital stay.

Dr. Keith Knepp, CEO of UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, said the high ratings are testaments to UnityPoint’s staff’s care for its patients.

“What patients experience when they receive care is completely based on what our staff provide, so this recognition is based on feedback from patients, but it’s also based on objective measures of safety,” Dr. Knepp said. “So, our staff should be tremendously proud of us receiving this recognition.”

A press release from UnityPoint also states both hospitals received outstanding ratings for psychiatric services, particularly for substance use treatment and follow-up care.

“The CMS ratings encompass feedback on everything we do,” Dr. Knepp said. “That includes not just clinical care that we provide for medical patients, but the behavioral health and substance abuse patients as well, which are critically important, and especially in this time. So, another reason we’re really proud of this recognition.”

According to the same source and rating system, OSF St. Francis received a one-star rating.