UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace program aims to give Central Illinoisans safe, walk-in mental health services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace is introducing a safe, supportive walk-in program designed to give Central Illinoisans stress, anxiety, or sadness relief.

It is called The Living Room in Peoria, and it is possible thanks to a grant of more than $690,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The program gives adults home-like environments to walk in and receive care in times of mental health crisis. It also connects these adults to recovery support specialists who learn about the crisis event, provide some strategies for mental health wellness, and help promote the prevention of future crisis events.

“We are thankful the Illinois Department of Human Services has made it possible to continue UnityPlace’s growing impact on the wellness of people in Central Illinois,” said UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace Interim Chief Operating Officer Dean Steiner. “We look forward to supporting and positively impacting the lives of more individuals in our community.”

Participants would gain a supportive setting with trained staff, including certified recovery specialists and licensed clinicians. Those professionals can connect people to resources for food, housing, and healthcare services, as well as provide crisis intervention and safety planning.

“The Living Room provides comprehensive behavioral health resources in a setting that makes people feel comfortable seeking care,” says Christina Gerlach, Crisis Services Manager for UnityPlace. “We assess and address a person’s full scope of needs, including physical and mental wellness and as well as resource needs.”

Those interested in the program can find it at UnityPlace Community Crisis Center, located at 130 North Richard Pryor Place. Anyone who is 18 and older can visit Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call (309) 671-8084.