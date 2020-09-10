UnityPoint Health unveils new hospital-based dialysis center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health has opened a new Dialysis Center at its Proctor hospital location.

This becomes the region’s first hospital-based outpatient Dialysis Center in Central Illinois.

The new custom-designed space prioritizes patients and their comfort.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samer Sader says with just 14 dialysis stations each patient gets the individual attention and care they deserve.

“The options for dialysis can be limited from a schedule standpoint or a provider standpoint of the services and this will allow the patients to have flexibility on what they can choose,” said Sader.

He adds being located in a hospital offers patients easy access to other medical treatment which is common for these types of patients.

“We want most of our patients to be able to care for themselves and when they can’t this is a place that we can help them get to that goal, which is to receive a kidney transplant or receive dialysis on their own without our assistance,” said Sader.

Sader adds this project is two years in the making and he along with his staff are excited to provide this service to patients in need.

