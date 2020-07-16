UnityPoint Health’s Junction Medical offers individual, employer-provided healthcare

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A clinic in Peoria’s Junction City Shopping Center is offering residents and businesses personalized healthcare at a monthly fee.
It’s called Junction Medical, and it’s a membership-based direct primary care clinic under UnityPoint Health. The clinic does not require or bill for insurance but for a monthly membership fee, residents have access to a variety of services.
UnityPoint said in addition to office visits, patients can contact them by phone or secure online messaging at any time to get answers about their health without scheduling an appointment. UnityPoint also said business owners could consider Junction Medical memberships as a healthcare option for employees to help cut costs around the office.
“If your employees are receiving the proper preventative care, they’ll be healthier overall and in turn, miss fewer days of work,” said Eric Rahn, director of clinic operations. “That increased productivity is a quick way to get a return on your investment.”
Services include:
- Labs
- BMP
- CBC
- CMP
- DAU
- HgB A1C
- Lipid profile
- Protime
- Urinalysis
- Rapid strep screen
- Throat culture
- TSH
- Urinalysis
- Procedures
- Cryotherapy
- EKG
- Flu test
- Flu vaccine
- Incise/drain abscess
- Joint injections
- Kenalog
- Mono test
- Nebulizer treatment
- Remove impacted cerumen
- Remove foreign body
- Skin Biopsy
- Spirometry
- Trigger point injections
- Vitamin B12
- Visits
- Acute visits
- Lab draw
- Physical exams
- Routine office visits
- School physicals
The monthly fees:
|Number of Family Members
|MONTHLY PRICE
|1
|$75
|2
|$150
|3
|$200
|4+
|$200
- Must be immediate family members living in the same household
- No registration, termination or enrollment fees
- A 90-day initial commitment is required
- Members may cancel with 30 days written notice
- A five percent discount is applied for members who pay annually
- A two percent discount is applied for those who pay bi-annually
Those wishing to learn more can check out the clinic’s website.
