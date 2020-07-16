UnityPoint Health’s Junction Medical offers individual, employer-provided healthcare

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A clinic in Peoria’s Junction City Shopping Center is offering residents and businesses personalized healthcare at a monthly fee.

It’s called Junction Medical, and it’s a membership-based direct primary care clinic under UnityPoint Health. The clinic does not require or bill for insurance but for a monthly membership fee, residents have access to a variety of services.

UnityPoint said in addition to office visits, patients can contact them by phone or secure online messaging at any time to get answers about their health without scheduling an appointment. UnityPoint also said business owners could consider Junction Medical memberships as a healthcare option for employees to help cut costs around the office.

“If your employees are receiving the proper preventative care, they’ll be healthier overall and in turn, miss fewer days of work,” said Eric Rahn, director of clinic operations. “That increased productivity is a quick way to get a return on your investment.”

Services include:

Labs BMP CBC CMP DAU HgB A1C Lipid profile Protime Urinalysis Rapid strep screen Throat culture TSH Urinalysis



Procedures Cryotherapy EKG Flu test Flu vaccine Incise/drain abscess Joint injections Kenalog Mono test Nebulizer treatment Remove impacted cerumen Remove foreign body Skin Biopsy Spirometry Trigger point injections Vitamin B12



Visits Acute visits Lab draw Physical exams Routine office visits School physicals



The monthly fees:

Number of Family Members MONTHLY PRICE 1 $75 2 $150 3 $200 4+ $200

Must be immediate family members living in the same household

No registration, termination or enrollment fees

A 90-day initial commitment is required

Members may cancel with 30 days written notice

A five percent discount is applied for members who pay annually

A two percent discount is applied for those who pay bi-annually

Those wishing to learn more can check out the clinic’s website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected