UnityPoint hosting free cancer screenings next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health is hosting free cancer screenings at two locations on Monday, Aug. 16.

Qualifying patients can get screened for lung, skin, cervical, colon or breast cancer. Each screening should take about 15 minutes.

Participants will receive a “passport” indicating which screenings were completed.

Anne Bowman, director of oncology at UnityPoint Health, said cancer screenings dropped 80% between March and July 2020, due to the pandemic.

She said screenings lead to early detection and improved results.

“Please get screened. If we catch your cancer earlier, the likelihood that we can treat it and that it’s survivable is greatly increased. So if we delay screenings, that’s when we see later-stage cancers and that’s when it’s harder for us to treat,” she said.

Screenings will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 at UnityPoint’s Methodist North and Pekin Hospital locations.