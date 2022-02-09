PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals are now aware of the new mask mandate being lifted on Feb. 28, but will it change anything for them?

Samer Sader, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health, Peoria region, said nothing will change much in the hospital because as healthcare workers, they will still make sure people get the help they need.

Sader said there is only one thing to worry about, and that is the safety of their patients. There will also be continued communication with the local health departments about lab results if UnityPoint sees a spike in positive tests.

For patients, visitors, and staff, federal mask mandates will remain in local medical facilities.

“We’ll continue to be masking as long as the infection rate is high because we care for the people who are most vulnerable,” said Sader.

He said those who are in the hospital are the ones that need protection.

OSF Healthcare also said the mandate will remain in place for their hospital.