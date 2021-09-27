UnityPoint Pekin eyes $1.8 million price tag for new look

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health Pekin Hospital is getting a $1.8 million facelift.

The first phase of the project is underway with maintenance work on the building’s stone facade. The north tower will also eventually get new staining.

The repairs and improvements are funded by the Pekin Memorial Foundation. The group approved the money at its August board meeting. Mike Unes, the vice president for the UnityPoint Health Central Illinois Foundation said it’s an investment in the community.

“We understand that access to quality healthcare is very vital for the strength of any community and Pekin is a thriving community and this is just another example of our commitment,” said Unes.

Unes said the timeline for the upgrades is dependent on the weather. He said work will continue into early 2022.