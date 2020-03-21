UnityPoint Pekin hosts community blood drive

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin blood donors will have a chance to give blood in April.

UnityPoint Health Pekin will host a community blood drive on April 3 from 7 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. by appointment only. The drive will be held at 600 S 13th St. in the conference room.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. An exception will be made for a 16-year-old who has a completed parental form.

To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenter.org and use code 61092, or call 800-747-5401.