Breaking News
Illinois order to stay home begins at 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7
Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

UnityPoint Pekin hosts community blood drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin blood donors will have a chance to give blood in April.

UnityPoint Health Pekin will host a community blood drive on April 3 from 7 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. by appointment only. The drive will be held at 600 S 13th St. in the conference room.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. An exception will be made for a 16-year-old who has a completed parental form.

To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenter.org and use code 61092, or call 800-747-5401.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Election Results

Trending Stories

More Local News