UnityPoint Proctor Hospital’s Snacks ‘N Sodas shop returning with a new look

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health Proctor Hospital’s Snacks’ N Sodas shop is preparing for its grand re-opening by getting a makeover with a little help.

Art students at Peoria Notre Dame High School are volunteering their time, and getting mandatory service hours, to paint a food-themed mural on the shop’s wall.

Ella and Emerson Beharelle, a junior and freshman at Peoria Notre Dame, said they received an email asking if they wanted to do participate and jumped at the chance.

“It’s just fun to see it all come together and learn new things about it,” Ella said.

The painted wall features items such as ice cream cones, sundaes, pizza, pretzels, drinks, popcorn, and various condiments.

“We kind of just projected some things onto the wall so we could kind of sketch it out and then went over it with paint a few times and it turned out ok,” Emerson said.

The two said they’re excited to have their work brightening up the shop for its new beginning.

“We’re pretty excited that we were chosen to do it,” Ella said.

“It’s pretty cool seeing it and how everyone’s going to see it once it’s open and everything,” Emerson said.

The shop reopens Tuesday and has been closed since March 2020. A press release states, aside from the cook, the shop is completely run by volunteers who are ready and eager to return.