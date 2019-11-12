UnityPoint, Sanford Health merger abruptly cut off

DES MOINES, Iowa — Unity Point Health and Sanford Health are no longer planning to merge.

The abrupt cancellation comes after the initial announcement of the merger back in June. The two healthcare systems had signed a letter of intent to explore joining their brands by the end of 2019.

In a statement, UnityPoint said:

Over the past several months, UnityPoint Health has seriously explored the opportunity to join together with Sanford Health. After significant consideration, we will not be moving forward with a formal partnership. We have great respect for Sanford Health and the relationships we’ve developed. UnityPoint Health remains strong, focused on delivering exceptional patient care and is competitively positioned for the future. UnityPoint Health

Additionally, Unity Point Health president and CEO Kevin Vermeer praised both healthcare systems.

“I’m tremendously proud of our organization and we will continue to work tirelessly to evaluate any avenue that improves the delivery of health care,” Vermeer said. “Sanford is an exceptional organization with a bright future ahead. UnityPoint Health moves forward with strong roots and a fierce commitment to improving the experience of the people we serve.”

The merger would have created one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the U.S. between the combined revenue.