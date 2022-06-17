PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A pandemic-era waiver program for free school meals regardless of economic status ends on June 30.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30 million students benefited from the universal waiver program. Prior to the pandemic, 20 million students were eligible for free meals.

“A substantial number of students will not be able to receive the free meals anymore,” said Kevin Harris, president of Illinois School Nutrition Association, the state affiliate of the School Nutrition Association, an organization of more than 58,000 school nutrition professionals.

Harris said the downturn in the economy could mean some students could go hungry.

“Especially with the current rate of inflation, gas prices, everything like that, that is siphoning that money off of the family budget. This is something that may or may not go by the wayside,” he said.

George McKenna, assistant superintendent of schools for Peoria County Regional Office of Education #48, said he believes more students will need free meals more than ever before.

“The number of families that need a free lunch for their children during the day is growing, obviously with inflation, with the increased cost of goods,” he said.

The National School Lunch Program has three tiers of meals. Some students will continue to receive free meals, some will pay reduced cost (30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch), while others pay full price ($1.25 to $1.50 for breakfast and $1.85-$2.10 for lunch).

Harris said schools will see a drop in government reimbursements.

“Once these meal waivers are extinguished, we’re going to see probably an 80 cent per meal drop in reimbursement funds, which is pretty substantial,” he said. “We’re going to definitely see a decrease in the amount of funds coming in versus the amount of funds going out.”

McKenna said the reimbursement rates drop significantly for full price meals. Schools are reimbursed 33 cents for breakfast and 35 cents for lunch for full price meals. For reduced cost meals, schools are reimbursed $1.67 for breakfast and $3.26 for lunch. Reimbursement rates for free meals are $1.97 for breakfast and $3.66 for lunch.

“Obviously the reimbursements are higher than they’re going to be when the program ends,” he said.

Now, school administrators are busy trying to figure out how many students fall into each meal classification group.

“If they do qualify, or whether they qualify or not, we then have to send a letter back to the family to let them know that they’ve qualified for either free or reduced lunches, or they remain full paid families,” said Harris. “So that’s a pretty big process, it’s collecting all those applications and waiting…usually takes us about two weeks just to get that done at the beginning of the school year.”

Harris said the standard lunch is two ounces of protein, two ounces of grain, three-quarters of a cup of vegetables, a half cup of fruit and eight-ounce milk.