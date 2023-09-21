NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A University High School substitute teacher in Normal was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged battery against a student.

According to Illinois State University Chief of Police Aaron Woodruff, 64-year-old Michael Troll was arrested for allegedly placing his hands on a student under the age of 18 without legal justification.

The incident happened at University High School, and no serious injuries were reported.

The U-High administration is aware of and responding appropriately to the circumstances but is bound by law and cannot provide details about matters involving minors. He remains on the substitute list, but is not currently being considered for any work at the University, which includes the Laboratory Schools. ISU’s Director of Media Relations Eric Jome

This case is pending further review by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.