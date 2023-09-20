A substitute teacher at University High School was arrested Tuesday after an alleged incident involving a student, according to WGLT.

WGLT reported that Michael Troll was arrested by the Illinois State University Police at the school.

Troll was previously a U-High teacher and a football coach at the school for several years.

Troll remains on the substitute list, but is not being considered for work at ISU or U-High at this time, according to a statement provided to WMBD by Eric Jome, the ISU director of media relations.

“The U-High administration is aware of and responding appropriately to the circumstances but is bound by law and cannot provide details about matters involving minors,” said Jome. “He remains on the substitute list, but is not currently being considered for any work at the University, which includes the Laboratory Schools.”

As Illinois became the first state in the country to rid of cash bail, Troll was released after being arrested Tuesday. He will appear in court at a later date, according to WGLT.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.