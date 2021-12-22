University of Illinois’ College of Medicine going remote to start spring semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The University of Illinois’ College of Medicine will be going remote for two weeks at the beginning of the spring semester.

Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Illinois, courses will be online for the safety of students and faculty members.

After the two weeks, students and faculty will still be required to wear masks on campus, and eating and drinking outside of classrooms will be limited.

Leaders at the school said the hope is to provide a safe environment for every person on campus.

“That’s our goal, for us as students, as staff, as faculty, to be able to create a safe learning environment for all, and that has ripple effects within the community, too. We think that as a profession of medicine, that’s one of the things that is our responsibility, is to be stewards of that as well,” said Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Jessica Hanks.

Although Hanks has confidence in the mitigations set on campus, if COVID-19 cases go up, there is always a possibility of going remote again.