NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, June 20, University Court between Main Street and Normal Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer repairs.

All traffic will use the North entrance/exit off of Bowles Street. There will be no access from Willow Street.

The road is expected to be completed by Thursday, June 22, weather permitting.

Any questions can be answered by Julie Weger, Town of Normal Storm Water Technician, at (309) 433-3425.