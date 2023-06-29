PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two recently unsealed federal lawsuits allege massive fraud and grift committed by Aaron Rossi and his company, Reditus Laboratories, which resulted in taxpayers being bilked out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The suits, filed last year in U.S. District Court in Peoria by two whistleblowers on behalf of the the federal government and the state of Illinois, make sweeping allegations including that:

Reditus added diagnosis codes to all COVID-19 tests to imply there was suspected COVID to insure payment. This was done even on tests where there were no outward symptoms.

The company and Rossi “rigged’ the billing software to bill both private insurance companies and the government at the same, essentially double dipping. The company would also bill the state first rather than private companies, the suit alleges.

Gave kickbacks to medical providers in the form of reduced pricing for test kits if those providers then sent all kits back to Reditus.

Among the allegations are that Reditus and Rossi, among others, violated the False Claims Act, the anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, which prohibits physicians from referring Medicare patients to health care entities with which they have a financial relationship and the Illinois Insurance Claims Fraud Prevention Act.

In short, in the first paragraph of one of the suits, the government makes its feelings known.

“As the world suffered in this healthcare crisis, the Reditus Defendants (Aaron Rossi, his father Lawrence, and Reditus) saw an opportunity to make themselves rich by committing a massive healthcare fraud,” that suit stated. “Aaron Rossi flaunted his newfound wealth during this devastating time by spending millions of dollars on airplanes, supercars such as a Porsche, BMWs, Mercedes Benz, $950,000 on custom tailored suits, $85,000 on Louis Vuitton luggage and clothing, $280,981 on watches and jewelry, and siphoning tens of millions of dollars to himself. Aaron Rossi is now under a federal indictment for filing false tax returns and embezzling money from a prior employer.”

The suits being unsealed was first reported by WCBU-FM.

Robert Varney, one of the attorneys for Reditus, said on Thursday he had no comment as it was a pending matter. An attempt to reach Rossi’s attorneys in Denver and another one based in Ohio was not immediately successful.

Reditus Labs was once a booming company, seizing upon the COVID-19 pandemic to become one of the state’s largest testing companies, earning more than $200 million. Lawsuits in Tazewell County Circuit Court between Rossi and his former investors stopped that ride.

Those previous suits in state court accuse Rossi of using the business as his personal piggy bank. Last fall, Adam Silverman, the Chicago-based receiver, shut down Reditus, saying the civil suits were just one of the reasons. As many as 300 people were left without jobs, according to court records.

The unsealed federal suits were brought under the legal theory, “ex relatione” which is Latin for having arising out of a relationship. The idea was that the government brought the suits on behalf of another party and used the information they had provided. Each names a different person, who acted as a whistleblower in giving the government information.

One whistleblower was a health care professional while the other was a software vendor who worked for a company that made billing software for companies like Reditus.

One suit targets Rossi, the company and other entities including Midwest Urological Group while the other takes aim at the former company, Rossi’s father, Larry Rossi, Dr. Joseph Banno of Midwest Urological Group and several corporations which the government alleges to be “alter egos” of Rossi.

Both allege that Rossi and Reditus had a motive not to bill private companies first as they were tougher on the criteria when it came to authorizing payment.

“Further, when you bill the state, there is a guarantee of payment with minimal scrutiny. When you bill insurance, the claim is scrutinized and the failure to have the proper diagnosis codes (symptoms or suspected COVID-19 exposure) will lead to denial of the claims,” one of the suits alleges.

It’s alleged that Banno “is or was a senior partner at Midwest Urological Group in Peoria, Illinois, and as set forth herein, Reditus pays him illegal kickbacks and other remuneration in exchange for urological test referrals.”

An attempt to reach Banno at his medical practice was not immediately successful.

Rossi is also facing federal mail fraud charges related to the alleged misuse of funds from a Bloomington medical practice. All the counts allegedly occurred in 2017, while he was working at Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, and claim he used his position as an office manager for his own gain.

He allegedly moved the practice’s bank account to a different institution and changed accountants. He also allegedly made misleading and false entries in the firm’s financial records to hide this. The indictments list the practice as a victim as well as two doctors who owned the practice, listed in the indictment as “Victims A and B.”