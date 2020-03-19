Unveiling a new website to help keep you up to date

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area and the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau are teaming up to announce the unveiling of a new website to serve as a portal addressing the concerns of employers, employees, families, and visitors of McLean County.

Due to the virus many businesses in McLean County have either changed their hours, changed the way they operate or have shut down completely. So on Wednesday the three agencies reveled BNPrepared.org, a new tool to get you up to speed with the click of a mouse.

Leaders say the economic impact of covid-19 is unknown, but this new website will show people how the pandemic is impacting our community day to day. They say during this time of social distancing, this is a way of helping everyone stay connected.

“There’s a variety of links,” said CEO of the Economic Development Council for the Bloomington-Normal Area, Patrick Hoban. “It’s really based off whether you are an employer or an employee, or if you are a resident just wanting to know which restaurants are open and how they are getting food out.”

The website also gives you updates on the Governor’s announcements, keeping you up to date on the latest orders from state lawmakers.

Hoban says the website will be updated daily with current and accurate information available to all in McLean County.