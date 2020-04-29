Upcoming events at the Avanti’s Dome in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Leon Edwards talks about some events the Avanti Dome will be hosting around the end of summer.
- Mike and the Moon Pies | Sat. July 25
- Trippin billies with Phanie Rae and the soul shakers | Sat. August 1
- Molly hatchet with Stone Cold cowboys | Fri. August 14
- Decade of decadence with bogart jones band | Sat, august 15
- Phil Vassar | Fri. August 21
- Smashmouth with nine days | Fri. September 11
- Hunks the show | Sat. September 19
Edwards said that tickets will be refunded if any events end up canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, you can visit the Avanti’s Dome website.
