Upcoming events at the Avanti’s Dome in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Leon Edwards talks about some events the Avanti Dome will be hosting around the end of summer.

  • Mike and the Moon Pies | Sat. July 25
  • Trippin billies with Phanie Rae and the soul shakers | Sat. August 1
  • Molly hatchet with Stone Cold cowboys | Fri. August 14
  • Decade of decadence with bogart jones band | Sat, august 15
  • Phil Vassar | Fri. August 21
  • Smashmouth with nine days | Fri. September 11
  • Hunks the show | Sat. September 19

Edwards said that tickets will be refunded if any events end up canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, you can visit the Avanti’s Dome website.

