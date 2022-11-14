The Wildlife Prairie Park has a bunch of events coming up this November for you to come out and enjoy with the whole family.



You can join the Wildlife Prairie Park for Critters & Coffee this Saturday, November 19th as a guest speaker will be discussing the impact of strip-mining on aquatic life. It only costs $5 for non-members, but members can get in for free. The event will be in Forest Hall A from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.



Good news! The park will be open for Thanksgiving.



Come out and explore the Flood Plain Trail during the Wildlife Waddle. This 3.3-mile guided hike is taking place on Friday, November 25th at 11:00 AM.



There are also plenty of ways to donate to the park. Wildlife Prairie Park is partnering with Amazon Smile. If you pick The Wildlife Prairie Park as your charity on Amazon Smile, then proceeds from all your eligible holiday shopping will go towards helping the park. You can also check out Wildlife Prairie Park’s Amazon wishlist if you would like to help out the park directly.



Check out our interview with Naturalist Bryant Brumbill to learn more about the park. He brought in a restless corn snake that has been specially bred for its pretty pink color! Brumbill talks a bit more about the snake too, if you’re interested!



Head to the Wildlife Prairie Park website for more information on upcoming events.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.