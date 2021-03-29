Upcoming forum to meet the Twin Cities’ school board candidates

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Community members have the chance to meet the newest school board candidates for the Twin Cities.

Monday night, the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP will host a virtual meet the candidates forum.

School board candidates for Normal’s Unit 5 District and Bloomington’s District 87 will share their platforms and visions for the schools. The NAACP will pose questions about racism, budgeting concerns, educational disparities and more.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m. Below you can find the Zoom information:

ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86508955977?pwd=VnQvMGhCbEE1ZVJWaWVjcVp0TmxSdz09

Meeting ID: 865 0895 5977

Passcode: 386277



