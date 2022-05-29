PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The nonprofit organization, Your Excuse is Invalid, will host its annual No Excuse Bash Fundraiser in early June.

The group was formed in January 2019 and supplies grants for people with disabilities to buy needed equipment such as prosthetics. This helps them remain active in day-to-day activities and athletics.

The founder of the organization, Ashley Green, said this is their first big event since COVID-19.

“We’re going to have Bingo with prizes, a balloon artist face painting, kids games, and our merchandise table,” said Green.

She said they will also have a silent auction that’s sponsored by local organizations that support them.

Green said the fundraiser’s proceeds will go to their “sunshine boxes.”

“We deliver those (sunshine boxes) to hospitals for kids and adults that are going through traumatic health situations or amputations, things of that sort,” said Green.

The boxes are personalized for each individual; including shirts, toys, games, activities, etc.

She said the goal for her organization and event is to help not only those with disabilities, but anyone who is going through tough times.

“We just want people to realize that life circumstances aren’t everything, you have the possibility to turn that into something positive and really run with it, but the choice is yours,” said Green.

She said the event is on Saturday, June 4th at the Obed & Isaac Microbrewery and Eatery from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.