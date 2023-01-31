The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are kicking off their cookie-selling season! That means you can start stocking up on your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Or maybe you possibly want to try some new flavors.



Check out our interview with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois to learn about their new online exclusive cookie flavor and how you can get involved with your local troops.



You can also visit the local Girl Scouts website for more information.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.