PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD viewers can anticipate some programming changes due to upcoming football games.

On Aug. 19, Stand Up to Cancer will not air at its regular time at 7 p.m. but will air overnight at 12:05 a.m. CBS 48 Hours will air at 10:35 p.m. and 1:05 a.m.

CBS will also like WMBD viewers to know that on Aug. 26, those who want to watch the rest of the interrupted Big3 Basketball and the beginning of PGA Tour Championship can go to cbssports.com.