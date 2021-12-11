UPDATE: Ameren continues to report power outages around Central Illinois following severe weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After Friday’s severe weather, Ameren’s Outage map is showing several people without power around Central Illinois Saturday.

According to the outage map, some major outages include:

About 963 are without power near Manito due to pole damage, Ameren estimates that power will be restored by 12 p.m.

About 401 are without power near Edwards due to three different outages.

About 251 are without power northwest of Washington in Tazewell County due to pole damage.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.