UPDATE: Apartment fire causes about $600,000 worth of damages

UPDATE (8:08 a.m.) — More information has been released about a fire at a two-story apartment building near Imperial Drive and Northmoor Road Friday

According to a press release from Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum, the fire was damage was contained to five apartments on the second floor and water damage to five apartments on the first floor.

Fire companies remained on the scene for four hours, working with property management to return occupants to their apartments. Of the ten affected units, only one required assistance from the red cross, while the other nine secured their own housing.

During the fire, CityLink provided two buses for a warming location for occupants that had to evacuate the apartment.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and caused about $600,000 worth of damages.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-story apartment building near Imperial Drive and Northmoor Road Friday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum, said they initially responded to the scene after a call of smoke in the building.

2 vehicles catch fire at Unity Point Methodist parking deck

Fire crews located a working fire in the attic area and extinguished the fire.

All residents were evacuated from the apartment and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.