UPDATE: Bartonville cancels parking ban Saturday

UPDATE (9:17 a.m.) — Bartonville Public Works Superintendent Randy Sweeter has canceled the parking ban Saturday morning due to a change in the forecast.

Anyone with questions can contact the Bartonville Police Department at 309-697-2323.

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Bartonville activated their emergency no parking ban Friday.

According to a press release from the Village of Bartonville Police Department, all streets within the village are included and all vehicles must be removed from the roadways.

The ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. and will last for 48 hours.

Central Illinois prepares for more winter weather with collision alerts, parking bans

It was issued by the Public Works Superintendent Randy Sweeter, and will be enforced by the Bartonville Police Department.

Anyone with questions can contact the Bartonville Police Department at 309-697-2323.