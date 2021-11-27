UPDATE: Coroner confirms cause of death for man killed in house fire

UPDATE (NOV. 27, 4:45 p.m.) Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed the cause of death of a man found dead in a house fire Thursday.

According to a press release, 66-year-old Terry Glenn Slaughter, Sr. suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns covering 75% of his body.

Harwood stated that additional toxicology tests are still pending.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Peoria Fire Department.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man who died in a fire Thursday night.

According to a press release, 66-year-old Terry Glenn Slaughter, Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:09 p.m.

The Peoria Fire and Police department were called to a house fire near W Hayes St and S Livingston St at 10:32 P.M. and located Slaughter with no signs of life.

Slaughter was identified with dental records, and his cause of death will be released after his autopsy on Saturday.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Peoria Fire Department.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire investigator and coroner were called to the scene of a fire Thursday night.



Peoria Firefighters and Peoria Paramedics responded to reports of a house fire near W Hayes St and S Livingston St at 10:32 P.M. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a working fire with heavy smoke coming out the front window of the home.



Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes, with additional crews working for another 40 minutes searching and extinguishing hot spots.



When crews entered the building, they immediately located a victim on the floor with no signs of life.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.