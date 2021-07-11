UPDATE: Escapee Zachary Hart in custody

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Inmate Zachary Hart was caught and is now in custody, according to the Fulton County ESDA Facebook page.

Hart escaped from the Fulton County Jail in the late hours of July 7, along with inmates Jesse Davis, Eugene Roets, and Cody Villalobos.

Davis, Roets, and Villalobos were apprehended July 8.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Hart was found on the railroad tracks east of the entrance to Wee Ma Tuk golf course and was headed east in the direction of Canton on County 5 highway.

In a statement, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department said, “Hart was taken into custody at 11:37 a.m. without incident. Multiple agencies responded to the location upon receiving the tip.”

Canton, Lewistown, Farmington, and Illinois State Police were on the scene at the time of the apprehension, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hart is the final escapee from the Fulton County Jail to be apprehended.

