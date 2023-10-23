BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo shared an update on its rescued ring-tailed lemur, King Julian.

King Julian remains under the care of the Miller Park Zoo team, and has been moved to a new space in the zoo, from its original quarantine space, according to zoo officials.

The new space is in a new building, which has more space to interact with zoo staff. Julian remains healthy and engaging.

King Julian was found in a Bloomington garage in January and kept in quarantine while zoo officials tried to determine how best to care for him. The zoo said his story is a reminder to not keep exotic animals as pets.

The zoo said it is continuing to work with Illinois Department of Natural Resources to research long-term options to provide Julian with an optimal home and social environment. They stated that no decisions can be made until the investigation is completed.

The zoo shared this update ahead of National Lemur Day, which is celebrated on the last Friday of October. The zoo will be celebrating the event at the zoo on Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This will be a great opportunity for the entire family to learn more about the Lemur species,” said Silvia Schuh Events and Volunteer Coordinator for the Miller Park Zoo, adding, “There will be keeper talks, crafts and games to learn about lemurs.”

More information on the Zoo is available on its website.