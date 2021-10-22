UPDATE: Missing Florida toddler located safe in Illinois

UPDATE (2:13 p.m.) — Missing one-year-old Julius Urueta has been located.

According to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Julius was located by authorities in Illinois.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Julius was located safely in Peoria Friday and is currently being held by the Department of Child and Family Services

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also thanked everyone who shared the post and got the word out.

MARION COUNTY, Fl. (WMBD) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing one-year-old boy Thursday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, Julius Urueta is considered missing and endangered. The courts issued a custody order for Julius over concerns for his safety.

Julius was last seen in Marion County and is believed to be en route to Peoria with Samantha Nolan and Jonathan Urueta in a white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.