UPDATE: Missing Peoria Heights teen located

UPDATE (Dec 9. 10:30 p.m.) — According to a Peoria Heights Police Facebook Post, 16-year-old Collin H. Hilberg has been located and is safe.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Police Department is looking for a runaway teen Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Heights Police Facebook post, police are trying to locate 16-year-old Collin H. Hilberg.

Hilberg is 5’7” tall, with brown eyes and dark blond hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Heights Police at 309-688-3461.