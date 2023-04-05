FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County has released additional information related to damages severe weather caused around Fulton County Tuesday.

According to a Facebook Update, there have been no reported deaths at this time. There have been four people with injuries reported, one is in critical condition.

There are also currently an estimated 300 residents without power. It is currently unknown when power will be restored.

The areas that suffered the most damage include the northern Lewistown area, Table Grove area, and the Bryant area.

Bryant City Hall is currently offering residents supplies from the Salvation Army and is working on bringing in some “flood buckets” cleaning supplies for those affected.

The City of Bryant also remains under an emergency limited water use order, and water should only be used on an emergency basis. Bryant also has a boil order in place.

Anyone who needs shelter or is looking for missing loved ones is encouraged to call 309-402-1468.

An online portal to report damage is expected to be up sometime Wednesday.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.