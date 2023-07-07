UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 20-year-old Erik Herrera as the motorcycle driver who died in the deadly crash near Sheridan Road and Lake Street Thursday.

According to a Facebook Update, Herrera had labored breaths and was taken to OSF Health Care Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition.

Despite aggressive treatment, his condition deteriorated. Harwood pronounced Herrera dead at 11:37 p.m. Thursday.

Herrera was helmeted at the time of the crash. He suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

