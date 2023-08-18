PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said Friday they arrested another person in connection with the July 15 shooting of a 26-year-old man.

Jimmy E. Williams Jr., 20, was arrested after investigators identified him as the person who allegedly shot the victim. He was located by police and arrested in the 4800 block of North University Street on Thursday.

Police interviewed him at the Peoria Police Department and was then arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, as well as armed robbery as a result of an unrelated incident.

After the interviewing process, he was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This information comes after a teen was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in to the police for being involved with the incident.

The police said the incident is still under investigation.