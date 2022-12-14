PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release.

The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information pertinent to this investigation, please contact Peoria Police Department (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.