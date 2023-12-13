PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin man accused of beating his infant daughter to death will remain in jail. This after attorneys for Hunter Waters pushed for home confinement.

On Tuesday, Prosecutors presented autopsy photos and prior orders of protection. The judge ruled the violent nature of the crime, Water’s history of violent and abusive behavior and known possession of weapons posed a threat to community safety.

According to Tazewell County Court Records, Waters is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a child resulting in death.

Prosecutors say two-month-old Addison Waters died from “Catastrophic brain injuries’ on Nov. 26. She had a fractured skull and broken ribs. And severe injuries consistent with child abuse.

Waters is due back in court for arraignment on Dec. 21.