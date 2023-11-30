PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Radish Kitchen in Peoria will be closing even earlier than expected.

Radish Kitchen Facebook states that due to slow business, they will be closing on Dec. 11 instead of the originally planned Dec. 22.

They announced the closing earlier in the month on Nov. 17.

Hello all! We have been SO SLOW and we are only open for 7 more business days. Please stop in and grab lunch, dinner, meals for the future, baked goods, hire us for a cake commission before the 11th, or any other support! Hope to see you soon Radish Kitchen Facebook

Radish Kitchen opened four years ago as a vegan and organic restaurant that spawned from an endeavor called “Up Beet Jams”.

A staff benefit dinner will be held on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.