UPDATE: Student responsible for threat at WCHS identified

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington Community High School(WCHS) has reported that a potential student safety risk has been resolved Friday.

According to a WCHS Facebook post, police immediately began investigating Thursday, after a threatening note was written on the wall of a restroom.

After an investigation, the individual responsible for the note was identified and questioned.

While the details of the student’s discipline are not being released, the school stated that this kind of behavior is not tolerated.

