WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington and Washington Community High School announced Friday morning that Bondurant Street is open, which means drivers can use their normal routes during pick up time.

The timeline of when Bondurant Street would reopen was unclear after a water main break cancelled classes Thursday.

Washington Community High School will still be dismissed at the adjusted times announced Thursday, with juniors and seniors released at 2:25 p.m. and freshmen and sophomores released at 2:54 p.m.

Traffic will be open on both Bondurant Street and Jefferson Street.