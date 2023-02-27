BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s office located a vehicle wanted in connection to a Victory Church homicide Monday.

According to a Sheriff’s department press release, the black 2015 Lincoln Sedan that was wanted in connection to the death of 20-year-old Kiejoun Watts was located at 10 a.m.

Watts body was located with a deadly gunshot wound at Victory Church after reports of unusual activity in the area on Feb. 20.

No other information has been released by the Sheriff’s office at this time.

Anyone with information can call contact Det. Hanner at (309) 888- 5063, Lt. Tuttle at (309) 888-5928, or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office main line at (309) 888-5019.